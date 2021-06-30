- By Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju, Ryan Nobles and Annie Grayer, CNN
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Anderson has proclaimed June 6 as Leonna Wright Day of Awareness.
Over six years later, one-year-old Leonna Wright's family is still looking for her body.
Leonna vanished from an apartment complex, in Pendleton, back in 2015. Now, her mother, Kiara Sullivan, and community activist Traci Fant want to raise awareness to prevent this from happening to another parent.
Sullivan is still heartbroken six years later.
"I miss her every day. It's hard living like this, because I never imagined that I'd be even going through anything like this," Sullivan said.
Fant held a press conference to announce the proclamation.
"Leonna Wright is a child that I fell in love with but never got to hold, but I made a promise to her family—to the community, that we will get justice for Leonna Wright. And that promise has not been met," Fant said.
Sullivan fought back tears as Fant spoke.
"I have to fight for Leonna. So, I stand on all my tens. I take it like a woman. And I stand here and talk to y'all because I've got to fight for her," Sullivan said.
This is the second awareness day for Leonna. Pendleton has their own day of awareness on June 5. And Fant says a potential playground is set to be dedicated in her honor there.
Sullivan hopes all of the commemorations bring positivity when remembering her daughter.
"I want everybody to come out and support at all of her events. I want parades, balloon releases," Sullivan said.
Fant says the work isn't done. The goal is to also spotlight the countless children who go missing in our state.
"Leonna is just the face of many; on a yearly basis, on a national basis, children go missing every day," Fant said, "Our goal is to get her recognized on a statewide level."
Sullivan gives this plea to parents.
"Protect your children, because I don't want anyone else to end up in my shoes," said Sullivan.
Leonna would have been seven years old this year.
Travis and Donnie Jones have been charged in Leonna's death and disappearance. Anyone with information about what happened to Leonna Wright should contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
