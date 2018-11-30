ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say they have the driver of a stolen vehicle in custody after a chase that began on Interstate 85 Thursday evening.
Deputies say On November 29, they were notified of a white Pontiac Grand Prix leaving a location being surveilled by the Narcotic Investigative Unit.
Deputies say they trailed the suspect, Nicholas Hendrix, going 79 mph in a 65 mph zone. The responded deputy said after Hendrix pulled over, he got out to approach the vehicle. According to the deputy, as he approached the vehicle the suspect suddenly accelerated speeding away from the traffic stop.
The deputy continued pursuit of Hendrix onto Highway 29, this time reaching speeds of 100 mph according to police reports. As the deputy pursued Hendrix, he said observed the suspect dumping what appeared to be a white substance out the drivers side of the vehicle.
As deputies approached Williamston Road and East Greenville Street they say Hendrix drove into the opposite lane of travel, turned onto East Greenville Street and struck another driver and continued to flee.
According to the deputy's report it was at this time, due to the disregard of the safety of the public, that they requested permission to execute a forcible stop. After executing at PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver causing the suspect to spin out deputies removed Hendrix from his vehicle and arrested him without further incident.
Deputies say the Pontiac Grand Prix that Hendrix was driving came back stolen from Lexington County.
After being transported to AnMed Health for injuries, Hendrix was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle, and failure to stop for a blue light.
