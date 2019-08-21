Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say sometime between August 16 and August 19 two pieces of equipment were stolen from the Parker Bowie Recreation Complex.
According to deputies, an unknown suspect(s) entered the complex and took a 60" Exmark Lazer Zero-turn lawnmower and a Juggs pitching machine from a storage container.
Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding this theft, or anyone who may have seen the stolen property to please contact the sheriff's office at 864-260-4434 referencing ACSO case number 2019-12894.
