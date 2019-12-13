Piedmont, SC (FOX Carolina) - Detectives with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are asking for help finding a man they say broke into a storage unit.
According to deputies, on November 11, the suspect rented a unit at River Road Storage in Piedmont with a fake ID.
The sheriff's office says when the suspect returned, they stole two enclosed trailers and broke into another storage unit.
Deputies say the suspect was seen driving a Dodge truck with a diamond toolbox and all black right rear tire.
If you can identify this man, or the truck, deputies ask you contact them at 864-260-4435 referencing ACSO case numbers 2019-17988 and 2019-17859.
