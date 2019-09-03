Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday afternoon, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a missing 13-year-old child was found safe.
According to deputies, Kyle J Moral was last seen on September 2 around 11:30 a.m near his home on Sharon and Lauren Lane in Iva. His grandparents reported him missing.
Deputies say Kyle was last seen wearing a pair of red and blue pajama shorts with no shirt and no shoes.
Kyle is described as being 5'1" and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
On Tuesday, deputies say they were again contacted and told Kyle may have been a danger to himself. Deputies say the Anderson County Technical Rescue team was contacted to help with the search after receiving this information.
Later in the afternoon, deputies said they'd safely located Kyle.
More news: A flag for every victim; Bob Jones University set to honor 9/11 victims with massive flag memorial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.