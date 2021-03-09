ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office have located a driver with active warrants who fled from deputies and later wrecked.
According to Sgt. JT Foster, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a driver that began to drive recklessly after realizing law enforcement was behind them. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
Foster said after sight of the vehicle, deputies were told that the fleeing suspect had wrecked near Bessie Road and Augusta Road in Piedmont. Deputies responded to the area and the suspect was taken into custody.
The sheriff's office said the vehicle was found to be stolen Mauldin and the driver had active warrants through probation, pardon, and parole.
Foster said other charges are pending at this time.
