ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenager they say has run away.
Deputies say that Matthew S. Elrod Jr. was last seen on Sunday at around 5:30 pm running away from a residence on Calvert St. in Anderson. Elrod was last seen wearing black gym shorts, a black cut-off t-shirt that reads "Gas Monkey Garage" and black and white Converse sneakers.
Anyone with information on Elrod's whereabouts should contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405.
