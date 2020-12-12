ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on November 28 that deputies say stemmed from road rage, according to a post on ACSO's Facebook page.
Deputies say that the suspect shot into the cab of an occupied truck on Clemson Blvd. near Milwee Creek Rd.
The vehicle is described by deputies as a silver sedan with Georgia license plates.
Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864)-260-4405.
