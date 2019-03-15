Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say a man has been arrested for an incident that occurred back in February of 2016.
Deputies say that 54-year-old, Abe Loronze Cowans, was stopped for shoplifting at Dillard's on North Main Street. When confronted, deputies say Cowan injured the security officer.
Shortly after the incident, deputies say that Cowans fled to North Carolina and fought extradition from Wake County, but was eventually brought back to South Carolina.
Cowan is charged with armed robbery, assault and battery first degree, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Cowan is being held at the Anderson Cound Detention Center on no bond.
