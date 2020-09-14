WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One Superintendent Robbie Binnicker announced Monday that all middle and high school classes will return to full-time in-person instruction on Thursday, September 17. Those students have previously been on a hybrid schedule with half of the students attending at a time, the school district said.
“Our goal has been to get all of our students in school face to face. Based on our Safety Task Force (Anderson County Emergency Management, PRISMA Health, Anmed, DHEC and school/district Administration), the committee was unanimous to bring our students back face to face," Binnicker said in a news release.
Students in Pre-Kindergarten through 5th grade have been face-to-face since August 28.
