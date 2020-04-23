ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District 5 has finalized plans for graduation ceremonies for Westside and TL Hanna high schools.
The ceremonies will take place on May 21 but no spectators will be allowed.
Instead, the school districts said the ceremonies will be live streamed so families can watch remotely in this time of social distancing.
The ceremonies will be held at NewSpring Church in Anderson.
Westside High's ceremony will be at 10 a.m. and Hanna's will follow at 2 p.m.
Seniors will be spaced at every fourth chair.
Only limited staff will be allowed.
"It will be streamed live and video recorded," District 5 spokesman Kyle NEwton said in an email. "While this is in no way ideal, it gives us the best opportunity to provide a safe and memorable ceremony for our graduates."
