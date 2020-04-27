ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District 5 announced Monday new, revised plans for graduation ceremonies for Westside and TL Hanna high schools.
Last week, the district said the would take place on May 21 at NewSpring Church in Anderson and no spectators would be allowed. The events would be live streamed instread.
On Monday, district superintendent Thomas Wilson said the graduations will instead take place at the individual schools' stadiums, but a date for those events has not yet been set.
Below is Wilson's full statement:
After receiving considerable input from our students, parents and the community, Anderson Five has decided to reschedule our 2020 graduation for a later date.
The graduation ceremony will take place at each high school stadium, and the date will be determined after consultation with health officials, in order to guarantee anyone who wishes to attend can do so. Safety of our students continues to be the paramount topic driving our graduation decisions. It is our desire to have a traditional graduation, and to do so the date of ceremonies may be late June or July.
Students who choose not to participate may pick up their diplomas at each high school beginning on June 1st.
