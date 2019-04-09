Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cases of the mumps continue to be identified at Westside High School, at least that's according to DHEC.
On April 2, the agency sent a letter informing the school that a third case had been confirmed at the high school.
According to DHEC, ongoing spread of the illness often happens in large group settings such as schools because the disease is very contagious.
DHEC said if further cases of mumps occur at the school, students who are not vaccinated against mumps would likely be excluded from school until they receive a dose of the MMR vaccine or until their are no new cases for 25 days.
A previous case was announced on March 20 following another diagnosis of the disease from mid-February.
DHEC says the best way to protect your child is to make sure they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, which is required for West Side High School. DHEC says even though a person can get mumps after they are vaccinated, the chances are lower of that happening.
