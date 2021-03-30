ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson District One Board of Trustees unanimously voted to join the class action lawsuit against e-cig maker Juul.
The class action lawsuit claims that Juul and other vaping companies have been targeting underage teens for their products.
Superintendent Robbie Binnicker said, "This is an opportunity for this board to send a message that our kids are really important and special to us. A company, for profit, of not going to utilize our kids in this kind of harmful way in order to make these kinds of profits.”
Anderson District One is joining hundreds of districts across the country who have filed similar lawsuits, including Greenville County Schools.
