ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson District 1 announced it is asking all students and staff to voluntarily wear face masks for two weeks.
According to the District, as of Monday, August 23 they have reported 87 positive Covid cases since school began.
The District said for the next two weeks, beginning Thursday, August 26 and ending Friday, September 10, all students and staff will be asked to wear face masks inside school facilities and on school buses.
The District said it believes this measure will decrease the number and spread of cases in the schools and keep the students in school for face-to-face instruction.
