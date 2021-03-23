Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday night, the Anderson City Council voted to extend the city's mask ordinance for another 30 days.
The council previously voted in January unanimously to extend the ordinance for 60 days.
The extended ordinance will go into effect on March 24, effective at midnight. The ordinance continues to require all customers to wear face coverings while inside enclosed areas.
The full ordinance can be read by clicking here.
Any person violating the provisions of this ordinance by failing to wear a face covering when required can be fined by no more than $25.00. The ordinance says each day of a continuing violation shall be considered a separate and distinct offense.
Who's required to wear face coverings under the extended ordinance?
- All customers are required to wear Face Coverings while inside the enclosed area of any Retail Establishment, Food service Establishment or while using Public Transportation.
- All Retail Establishments shall require staff to wear, and those staff shall wear, Face Coverings while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed; and
- All Food service Establishments shall require staff who interact with customers (including, without limitation, delivery personnel) to wear, and those staff shall wear, Face Coverings while working.
Are there exceptions to the ordinance?
- In outdoor or unenclosed areas appurtenant to Retail Establishments or Food service Establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a Face Covering
- For those who cannot wear a Face Covering due to a medical or behavioral condition;
- For children under 10 years old, provided that adults accompanying children age two through 10 shall use reasonable efforts to cause those children to wear Face Coverings while inside the enclosed area of any Retail Establishment or Food service Establishment
- For patrons of Food service Establishments while they are dining;
- In private, individual offices;
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers;
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a Face Covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming;
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed area.
