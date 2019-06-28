Anderson families, community, hurt by recent shootings

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The blare of sirens ended at a Stop-A-Minute gas station on River Street in Anderson, but it's where heartbreak began. Inside the store, investigators found 18-year-old Jerzie Smith shot and killed.
“It’s only a mile and half from where I live," Rev. Johnny Donald, Jr. said.
He's the senior pastor at Strait Christian Church and prays it all stops.
“Just as a parent/ grandparent- sorrow by the situation because of what’s going on in our society," Donald said.
Pastor Donald is a mentor and a member of the Dream Team, which is a group of city council members, local leaders, and the police who meet to talk about concerns in the community.
“We see what’s taking place is young men and older teens are doing these type crimes. So, We’ve got to get something not just reactive, but proactive working with me," Donald said.
Right now, investigators are working four shootings and two of them are homicides. Two people got shot on Sansbury Drive and shots rang out on King Street during a drive-by shooting. Two people wer home and that time, but no one got hurt. However, in another shooting on West End Avenue bullets pierced through a home and hit and killed 11-year-old Ja'Naiya Scott.
“As a department we recognize through the recent tragedies that have occurred in our community that we have not only a family that’s in mourning, we have a community that’s in mourning," Major Nikki Carson said.
She works with the Anderson Police Department.
“We recognize that there’s a need for answers and we want to show our commitment to the community and to the families that we’re here to provide whatever support on our end to make sure that we can bring justice and bring answers to this community and these families," Carson said.
She says the Dream Team is a big part of that and help from the community is also needed.
“We want to show we’re being transparent and that we welcome feedback from the community," Carson said.
It's why Donald says he's doing what he can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.