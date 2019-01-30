ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - It was around 10 AM Tuesday morning when William Johnson received a message he did not expect from a neighbor.
“I was at the doctor's office and my friend called me asking what was going on down here," explained Johnson. "Had no clue but sent my dad out here because he was closer than I was. He was the one that told me the house was on fire.”
Luckily, no one was at the home during the fire.
“I was just in shock, disbelief, you don’t ever think anything like this could happen to you," described the father of 3, "until it does."
Anderson County Fire investigators are still determining what caused the fire to start. The fire did cause quite the mess for the Johnson family and left them without a place to call home.
“I’ll start over. I’m a survivor. As long as I got them taken care of first," said Johnson.
The community is starting to collect clothes for the family. Those who want to donate can do so at 3015 Camden Drive in Anderson.
The family needs the following items:
- Size 32/32 pants for men
- Small through Large size shirts for men
- Size 12 pants for boys
- Size 10/12 pants for boys
- Girls 0-3 juniors shirts
A GoFundMe for the family has been set up:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.