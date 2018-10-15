ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Anderson City Fire Department said an investigation is underway after a fire at an Upstate Walmart prompted evacuations.
Officials said the fire happened around 2:27 p.m. Monday at the Anderson Walmart on Highway 28 in the photograph area of the store.
The Anderson City Fire Department, along with Anderson Police, responded to the scene.
Officials said the store was open at the time of the fire, but all employees and customers made it out safely- no injuries were reported.
Officials also said the sprinkler system activated, helping put the fire out. Firefighters remain on scene to clear out the smoke and deal with water damage from the sprinklers.
SLED has been called out to assist in the investigation.
MORE NEWS: Henderson Co. Deputies searching for 17-year-old runaway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.