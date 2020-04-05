ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- According to Anderson City Fire, a firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, April 5th.
The firefighter started to feel ill last week, and was immediately quarantined and tested.
This firefighter had no exposure to the public while on duty. Three other firefighters who worked in proximity self quarantined as a precaution.
MORE NEWS - South Carolina cases rise over 2,000, including 44 deaths
