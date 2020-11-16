ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The executive director of the Anderson Free Clinic said the medical office will have to relocate after water damaged the current location.
Tammie Collins said a water supply line in the building bust on November 8, flooding the entire upstairs and leaking through the floor to damage additional work being done as part of a renovation.
The Anderson Free Clinic is asking for donations via their Facebook page as they look for a new place to call home.
According to its website, Anderson Free Clinic provides healthcare services to low-income, uninsured residents of Anderson County.
