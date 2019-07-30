COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Anderson will receive a new natural gas-powered public transit bus thanks to the first round of funding from South Carolina’s share of the Volkswagen Settlement Fund, Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday.
McMaster said the funding is also being used to invest in new, propane-powered school buses to replace aging school buses in Midlands and Coastal school districts.
South Carolina’s share of the Volkswagen Settlement Fund totaled $34 million.
The state granted 15 percent of the funding needed for Anderson to acquire the $490,000 ElDorado National Axess compressed natural gas transit bus. A federal grant will cover the remaining costs, the governor’s office said.
