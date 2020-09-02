ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – On September 3, 2020, beloved actor Chadwick Boseman was remembered in his hometown in the Upstate of South Carolina with a remembrance event featuring music, speeches, and a special movie screening.
FOX Carolina carried the event live on air and online.
Speakers at the event included James Brown's daughter Deanna Brown-Thomas, Anderson mayor Terence Roberts, and The Reverend Deacon Mary Jeffers.
Boseman, who is known for portraying Marvel's Black Panther, baseball’s Jackie Robinson and other characters in major Hollywood films, passed away on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was only 43. Anderson was his home town.
The actor starred as James Brown in the biopic "Get On Up." Brown-Thomas said he threw his mind, body and soul into the film portraying her late father, known as the "Godfather of Soul."
“When he got the role to play my father in Get On Up, he came to Augusta, Georgia," she said. “He wanted truth. He wanted to get truth. He read, he studied, saw so much footage. But coming to Augusta, Georgia to sit down and talk to us was the key.”
“He said ‘I’mma make y’all proud',” she said. “And he did.”
At the memorial event, Mayor Roberts announced a public art endowment was being established as a tribute to Boseman. He said planning was underway and would take efforts from the whole community. Additional details will be released in the future.
“He had the range of character to play so many people. I just heard him, talking about his commencement speech, about getting a job and losing a job,” said Roberts. "Sometimes, you gotta find the right now job, because eventually the right job will come along.”
A song selection from Sandra Rice, Patricia Wardlaw, and Joanne Clemons followed, along with a message from Dr. Samuel Neely, the former pastor at Boseman's home church of Welfare Baptist Church.
During his own remembrance of Boseman, Neely remembered meeting a young Chadwick at the church, noticing him during a children's choir performance.
“We called him Chad. The youngest of three sons born to Leroy and Carolyn Boseman. The couple had embraced their faith, the faith of their ancestors. And it was moving within them. And that faith was passed on to those boys. I could hear it. I could almost see it,” he said.
“It presented a movement that would last a lifetime.”
Neely said Boseman was at such a young age a talented playwright and leader. Boseman created a play to help peers cope with the loss of another, and presented a play for a statewide Baptist congress that moved attendees to tears. And as he rose from Anderson, to D.C., to Hollywood, Neely said young Chad remained true to his home.
“Chad never forgot his church. He never forgot his pastor.”
Neely acknowledged the pain of such tragic, young loss. He said death "snatched" Boseman when he passed, noting most felt he was taken too soon. But for Neely, he says God gave the actor time to process the idea of death.
“He learned that life existed for only a season, and he wasn’t willing to give up until that season had come to an end,” said the pastor. He then closed with this quote from Chadwick, when he first got to know the actor as a boy.
“He said 'I love Jesus better than ice cream. And ice cream is good. Jesus loves me better than ice cream, and I always knew he would’.”
Inspirational music followed, and then a special screening of "Black Panther". The stage also includes art from local artists.
Boseman's immediate family did not attend the community event, a spokesman confirmed Thursday, but released the following statement:
"On behalf of the Boseman Family, we appreciate the community’s outpouring of love and admiration for Chadwick. The event taking place (Thursday) evening at the Sports and Entertainment Center in Anderson was not authorized or organized by the Boseman Family. This event is a community celebration. It is not a funeral or memorial service and the immediate family will not be attendance at the event. We continue to ask that you respect the privacy of the Boseman Family at this time."
The City of Anderson on Wednesday released new guidelines for the public event to honor Chadwick Boseman.
The following guidelines were in place for the community memorial event at Anderson Sports & Entertainment Complex:
- Masks and social distancing required
- Clear bags only
- Free parking
- Concession stands will be open
- Bring blankets or chairs for seating
- No coolers
- No outside food or drinks
- No pets
On Tuesday, officials confirmed that James Brown's daughter, Deanna Brown-Thomas, will be a featured guest at the memorial service and will speak.
Boseman played James Brown in a biopic about the late Godfather of Soul called "Get on Up" in 2014.
The James Brown foundation posted about Boseman's death on Facebook:
On Monday, Mayor Terrence Roberts said the city was making plans to safely accommodate a large crowd in a socially distant manner. Roberts said a service featuring speakers and music will be followed by a screening of the movie, "Black Panther," in which Boseman played the title character.
"He touched us all with his talent," Roberts said of Boseman.
The city of Anderson asks that people bring their own blankets to be used as outdoor seating.
MORE NEWS - Petition to replace confederate statue in downtown Anderson with local native, Chadwick Boseman
(1) comment
Haven't seen the racist liberals at Fox Carolina write a story about the CDC "correction" where just 6% of covid deaths were from covid alone. Don't want you to know they've been lying the entire time. Don't see Lindsey Graham or Adolph McMaster issue any statements about the "corrections" either. The virus was the reason they stole millions of self employed jobs, now it turns out only 9,000 deaths were due to covid alone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.