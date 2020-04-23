ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson Mall’s general manager said the mall will reopen on Friday, but with reduced hours.
The mall’s temporary new hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Additionally, on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the mall said first responders and healthcare workers will receive a complimentary to-go lunch at the Food Court as a special thank you from Anderson Mall.
“This lunch is one small way that Anderson Mall can recognize and celebrate the truly heroic actions of these community members,” GM Chunsta Miller said
Miller said Anderson Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone and has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice.
These additions include the following guidelines for guests:
- Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.
- Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.
- Do not gather in groups.
- Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.
- Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.
The mall said its cleaning efforts will become even more rigorous to help keep shoppers safe as well.
