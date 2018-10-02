ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Anderson County deputies said Tuesday that an Anderson man has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree.
A court document details that between March 2013 and December 2015, James Edward Smith committed sexual acts with a minor.
Deputies said Smith is charged with sex/criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree and committing/attempting a lewd act on a victim under 16-year-old.
Deputies said the victim disclosed the sexual assault in video and audio recordings.
An arrest warrant was handed to Smith on Monday.
