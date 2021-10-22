George Tenney

ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Anderson County man has been arrested for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol Riots that took place on January 6, according to the Department of Justice. 

According to DOJ, George Amos Tenney says he was only in the Capitol Building for three or four minutes before he and the people he was with realized that something bad was happening, prompting them to leave. 

Footage and images obtained from Capitol Security show Tenney yelling at officers and even pushing one, according to the DOJ. 

Tenney is charged with interfering with law enforcement officer during civil disorder, obstruction of justice/congress, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building

