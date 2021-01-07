The South Carolina Attorney General said an Anderson man who was arrested in 2018 and accused of distributing child porn has now been sentenced to prison.
O'rondias Torray Johnson pleaded guilty on January 5 to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and was sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years of probation.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, in May of 2017, Johnson sent child sexual abuse material via a file sharing network to a Special Investigator with the Attorney General's Office.
After identifying Johnson, investigators executed a search warrant at his house. A computer seized there contained additional child sexual abuse material, as did other memory cards, CDs and DVDs that Wilson said were taken from Johnson's residence.