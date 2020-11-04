ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson family is sharing their story tonight about their journey to find treatment for a rare disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).
SMA treatment is expensive, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
But for this mom who's adoptive daughters both have the disease, she says it's priceless now knowing that there is hope for them to have a bright future.
Back in December, I shared a story about a Simpsonville family who also is in this rare disease community raising a money for the spinal injection for their two year old.
The two girls Maizey and Laila that you are about to meet were once making trips here for those same injections, but now they are able to be treated at home due to medical research.
Maizey is 12 and Laila is 10.
Their adoptive mom Joslynn says while working in china at an orphanage, she fell in love with Laila and worked hard to get a chance to give her a forever home.
To be an adoptive mom and to land smack in the middle of a rare disease community, I feel pretty lucky that it is the SMA community.
Then she found out about Maizey - knowing that she learned so much about spinal muscular atrophy, she knew Maizey belonged right here with her as well.
"There was a divine situation definitely, there were a lot of outside factors that agency they use just happen to be right here in Greenville so it was definitely a divine intervention to get her here with us and we are so thankful that she is," Joslynn says.
This mother says treatment is expensive, but worth it.
The FDA has recently approved Evrysdi (risdiplam), an at-home treatment for SMA in adults and children 2 months of age and older, and Joslynn was able to get both Maizey and Laila switched to this new treatment. Laila was apart of the drug trial.
Sixty percent of people with SMA are currently untreated, and having the option of an at-home treatment helps avoid trips to the hospital, which has been crucial during the COVID 19 pandemic. Those with SMA do fall into the vulnerable population so that is indeed limiting their exposure to the virus.
Evrysdi offers pediatric and adult patients with SMA a treatment option
These two girls were having a spinal injection every four months, but treatment is less painful.
"That’s really tough for them to deal with that over and over by themselves. They are pretty strong and independent girls but that’s a lot for a little kid to take on by themselves sometimes," Joshlynn says.
Laila says, "it’s a pain."
Joslynn agreed, "It’s a pain literally."
For Joslynn, treatment simply means anything that will allow her girls to live the life she dreams for them.
"The sad reality is that SMA has a 90% death rate for children under the age of 2 before treatment. Now I have two stable girls 10 and 12 years old who haven’t been hospitalized for sickness, who eat and breathe well, who talk well, who learn well, who have strength and ability and can honestly live a normal life. Are they in wheelchairs? Yes. Do we have doctors appointments and things we need to do? Absolutely," Joslynn says, "it is not a hopeless future. It is a hopeful future, a stable future and a long future."
