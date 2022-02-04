ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate town is being considered one of the best places to live and retire, according to AARP.
AARP titled Anderson a "Budget southern charm" saying the vibe is lazy days on the lake.
"Beyond the arts center, colorful murals and sculptures dress up an architecturally diverse downtown, where locals have also loyally supported the Electric City Playhouse for nearly 40 years. And then there’s recreation, most notably at Lake Hartwell. With 962 miles of shoreline, it stretches from Anderson into Georgia," said the organization.
Here's AARP's stats for Anderson:
Population - 28,106
Median housing costs - $898 per month
Median housing cost burden - 32.3 percent of income spent on housing
Access to exercise - 65 percent live near parks and recreational facilities.
Other towns that made the list are Fort Worth, Texas, Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Jackson, Tennessee.
