COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina Athletics Department announced Thursday that former Gamecock administrator and tennis coach Don Barton died Wednesday at age 96.
Barton was originally from Anderson and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1949 with a degree in Journalism.
He then worked as the university's Sports Information Director from 1950-59 and was the school's tennis coach in 1954-55.
He also wrote several books on the history of Carolina athletics including "Big Thursdays and Super Saturdays", "Hi Everybody! This is Bob Fulton" and Frank McGuire: The Life and Times of a Basketball Legend" (co-authored with Bob Fulton).
Before his time at U of SC, Barton served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II as a B-29 Flight Engineer.
He also worked as a sports editor at the Columbia Record and founded an advertising agency, where he worked for 33 years.
MORE NEWS - Senior Republican senators, including Graham, say Biden should have access to classified briefings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.