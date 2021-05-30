Ricky Nimmons

Ricky Nimmons (Photo provided by the Anderson Police Department / May 30, 2021)

ANDERSSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department says that they found the missing person safely after they asked people to be on the lookout for on Sunday.

Police said that 55-year-old Ricky Wayne Nimmons is around five feet, seven inches in height and weights around 140 pounds with short salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. 

MORE NEWS: Employers can legally offer incentives to employees to get vaccinated

 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.