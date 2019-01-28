Anderson County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson City Police Officers are being recognized for their bravery after helping to assist residents of an apartment complex out of a burning building.
On November 27, 2018 at 1:43 pm, Officer J Davis noticed a large amount of smoke coming from Friendship Court Apartments. As he approached, he noticed building eight had a large amount of fire and smoke coming from the downstairs apartment.
Central Dispatch was notified and advised of the fire, and respondents were en route.
Officer Davis was notified by bystanders that people were inside, and upon entering was immediately able to assist three people from the building. He continued to clear the apartment complex, at which time he located a woman and her infant in an upstairs apartment.
Officer Davis covered the infant and carried it to safety. After checking the baby for injuries, he returned to the building to retrieve the mother, who was attempting to assist an elderly woman in escaping from the fire.
Officer Lucas then arrived on scene, at which time they were able to safely remove both women, and reunite the mother and infant.
Officer Lucas and Officer Davis at that time confirmed that everyone had been removed from the apartment building. The Fire Department arrived on scene along with EMS, who ensured the well being of everyone involved.
