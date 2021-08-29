ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department says they are searching for a suspect after a shooting near Murray Avenue in Anderson.
Officers say that they responded to the scene at around 5:47 p.m. on Sunday. At the scene, they found that two victims were suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. A male victim was shot at least one time in the face and was lifeflighted to Greenville for further treatment. One woman was grazed by a bullet and was transported to AnMed for treatment.
Officers say that they are still searching for the suspect. Officers describe the suspect as a black male driving a gray or silver Dodge Dart.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
