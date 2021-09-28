ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)-The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of James Cheeks, a retired Corporal who recently passed away.
Officers said Cheeks served as a School Resource Officer at McCants Middle School, a Downtown Patrol officer, and assisted with court security during his time with the department.
Cheeks also worked with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Clemson University Police Department during his career.
