ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A runaway teen from Anderson has been located safely.
Wednesday Anderson police asked for help finding a teen they say ran away from foster care on Tuesday.
16-year-old Savannah Reynolds ran away from her home on Old Ivy Road, and was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, white T-shirt, blue leggings, a red bookbag, and brown glasses.
On Thursday morning the City of Anderson said that Reynolds was found safely. They didn't release details of where she was found but thanks the public for its assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.