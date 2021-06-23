ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking everyone to be on the look out for a runaway teen.
According to the police department, 16-year-old Tyasia Shaquela Kanija Brownlee was last seen in the area of F. Street in Anderson around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said Brownlee was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants with white writing, and maroon color shoes. She may also be wearing a long, brown, and wavy wig.
Anderson PD mentioned that Brownlee has been located on the south side of Anderson in past incidents near Greely Park.
Information on the whereabouts of Brownlee should be forwarded to Detective Kreig Marzolf 864-231-2249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.