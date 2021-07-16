ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police are in need of the public's assistance in fining a man wanted for child sex crimes, according to Anderson PD.
Police said 46-year-old Christopher Neill Dunagen has an active warrant for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, first degree.
Dunagen is described by police as six foot tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson City Police Department at 864-260-4444.
