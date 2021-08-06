ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Anderson Police Department announces that they are searching for 40-year-old Lasherrial Henderson, a missing person last seen in Anderson, SC.
Officers say that Henderson was last seen at Anderson Area Medical Center on August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
Deputies describe Henderson as 5'5" and 270 pounds. Henderson was last seen wearing a black shirt, camo shorts and flip flops, according to officers.
Henderson has a history of mental health issues, according to officers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Brady at (864)-231-772-8011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.