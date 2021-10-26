ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol said four people were injured following a crash at US-29 and West Market Street on Tuesday night.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper James Miller said the crash happened at around 7:53 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Miller said a driver was traveling through the intersection of US-29 and West Market Street when a driver operating a car owned by the city of Anderson disregarded the traffic signal and struck them. Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash, according to Miller.
Miller said the driver of the vehicle owned by the City of Anderson was charged with disregarding a traffic signal. He identified the driver as 29-year-old Geanna Martin.
Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart confirmed the vehicle owned by the city of Anderson was a patrol car operated by officers. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said the officers were responding to a call when the crash occurred.
