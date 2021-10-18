ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers are searching for 19-year-old Imani Anaisce King, a missing Anderson University student, said the Anderson Police Department.
Officers said King was last seen at the Stringer Dorm on the University's campus on October 17, at around 1:00 p.m. Right now, they have no information on any vehicle she could be in. Her friends told officers that she only has a bicycle and it is currently parked outside her dorm.
Officers described King as 5 foot 3 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has black shoulder-length curly hair and brown eyes, according to deputies. She was last seen wearing a black crop-top shirt and sweat pants. According to deputies, King is from the Simpsonville area and may be near Greenville.
King's friends told officers that the received an unsettling message from her last night that said "if something happens to me Mamie can track me, just put myself in a situation with someone that I cannot get out of." Her friends later received an alert that King's phone was out of service or turned off.
Anyone with information regarding kind is asked to contact Detective Vaughn at 864-221-7945.
