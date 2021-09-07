ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department announced that they are searching for 14-year-old D'vjay Amir Rice who ran away from home on September 7.
Officers said that someone last saw Rice on Wardlaw Street in Anderson. Officers described Rice as 5-foot-7 and 166 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt with white lettering on it the last time someone saw him.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Kreig Marzolf at 864-231-2249 or kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com.
This is APD case # 21-40719, according to officers.
More news: HCSO: Deputies searching for the person who stole gas from a church van
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.