ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department says they are searching for a suspect charged in connection to a shooting incident at Cedar Ridge on September 12, 2021.
Officers say Shaquan Akeem Thompson has active warrants for Attempted Murder and Possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372. People can also Detective Sgt. Anderson at 864-844-3767.
