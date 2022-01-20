ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Devin Jacob Martin, a teenager who ran away on Tuesday.
Officers said Martin was last seen at a residence on W. Hampton Street in Anderson. He was wearing black jeans, a black shirt and a box-style haircut. Martin also has a tattoo on his right forearm, according to officers.
Anyone with information regarding Martin's location is asked to call 864-318-8686 or email dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
