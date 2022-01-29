ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Cameron Martin, a runaway juvenile who was last seen on January 18, 2022.
Officers said Martin was last seen at a residence along W. Hampton Street. They added that they are not sure what clothing Martin was wearing at the time.
According to officers, they believe Martin is traveling teenage brother who also ran away.
Previously: Anderson PD: Officers searching for runaway teenager last seen on Tuesday
Anyone with information regarding Martin is asked to contact Det. Corporal Dustin Morgan at 864-318-8686 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com and reference case #22-02339
