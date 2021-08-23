ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department announces that they are searching for a hit and run suspect from an incident on August 22, 2021.
Officers say that at around 12:11 p.m., the driver was involved in a hit and run that caused injuries. The incident occurred at the Red Roof Inn located at 3025 N Main Street in Anderson.
Officer believe that the suspect was driving a Black Range Rover from 2017. The vehicle has dark tinted window and the back window has three white stickers. The white stickers are located in the bottom right, the bottom middle and the bottom left.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Corporal Ren Johnson at (864)-353-8399 or rjohnsoncityofandersonsc.com. The case number is 21-39118.
