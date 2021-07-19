ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department says that officers responded to E Street after a suspect allegedly fired gunshots at a house.
Officers say they arrived on the scene and spoke with the person who called. She told officers that she watched a man in an older silver Honda Civic shoot a handgun into her neighbor's house.
According to officers, They made contact with the victim at the residence, and she told them that she was starting to wake up when she heard four gunshots outside. The victim added that there were two other people in the house at the time.
One of the victims informed officers that they believe the motive for the shooting was related to another person who was not at the residence at the time.
Officers say they arrived at the house and found three .45 caliber shell casings in the roadway. One gunshot went through a trash can on the front porch, one went into the bottom of the front door, and one went into the front porch. Officer say they took photos of the scene and collected the casings. They left soon after forensic officials arrived, according to officers.
No one was injured, and the suspect was not identified, according to officers.
