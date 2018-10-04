ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police need your help finding a teen who ran away late Thursday morning.
15-year-old Passion "Zoey" Settles was last seen walking away from the Bridge Academy on South McDuffle Street around 11 a.m. She was wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, black shoes, and a white collared shirt.
Passion is from Charleston, SC and may be trying to return there.
Anyone who knows where she is should contact Det. Kreib Marzolf at (864) 231-2249 or at kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com and reference APD Case #18-44179.
