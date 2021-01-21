ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police need your help finding a teen they say ran from his mother Thursday.
APD says 14-year-old Carter Samuel Odom was last seen near AnMed hospital, where they say he ran away from. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray Champions hoodie, blue jeans, white Nike shoes with a red stripe, and a black beanie cap.
If you know where Carter is , call Sgt. Aman at 864-231-7621 or email caman@cityofandersonsc.com. Reference APD case #21-03503.
