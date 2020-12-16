ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is looking for a man involved in
According to police department, on Monday, a suspect walked into the Wal-Mart on Liberty Highway. After filling his cart with items, the suspect abandoned the cart and fled through the emergency exit with a backpack and an adult bicycle without paying for the items.
Police said the same suspect returned to the Wal-Mart on Tuesday and took another backpack and bicycle, and rode out of the emergency exit 4 minutes later without paying for the items.
Police believe the man is in his 20's or 30's.
If you know who this man is or have any information, please contact the Anderson Police Department.
More news: SC's state epidemiologist - 'When it’s my turn, I’ll be among the first waiting in line to roll up my sleeve and get vaccinated'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.