ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police training has been a topic of discussion in recent years, especially they way law enforcement responds to calls for mental health.
The Anderson Police Department is taking the opportunity serious. They are going through The National Alliance on Mental Illness training, which is mandatory for the entire department and detention center officers.
“It’s just another tool for officers to put in their tool belt,” said Chief Jim Stewart, of the Anderson PD. “It’s not only mental illness. It’s training for the officers on bullying, it’s also training for the officers on suicide.”
Because officers are dispatched to all different types of situations, we wanted to know more about the different calls “Sometimes we do see folks that are homeless that do have some mental health issues; sometimes some PTSD issues from Veterans. Sometimes those coincide,” he said.
These calls are not because of adults, it can be for children needing help too.
The goal with this training is to “ask questions” while policing the community. Having a broader approach will ultimately lead to more lives being saved in more ways than one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.